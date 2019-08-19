Huber Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,143,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,659,000 after purchasing an additional 103,920 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 56,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.89. The stock had a trading volume of 24,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,899. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $109.13.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

In other news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $92,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,952.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,278,381.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,836 shares of company stock valued at $13,071,947 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

