Huber Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $255,505,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,188.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 699,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,072,000 after buying an additional 668,911 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,379,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,976,000 after buying an additional 476,622 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,322.5% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 485,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after buying an additional 451,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,747,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 139,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,908. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.