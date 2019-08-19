Huber Financial Advisors LLC Sells 479 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Vilas Fund LP raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vilas Fund LP now owns 148,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,512,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 348,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.11. 159,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623,473. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.