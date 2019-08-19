Huber Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Zuora by 73.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.55 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

In other Zuora news, Director Jason Pressman sold 11,008 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $168,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,008 shares of company stock worth $489,273 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.83. 19,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,939. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.96. Zuora Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 31.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.