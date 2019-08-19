Hudson Global (HSON) and Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Hudson Global (NASDAQ: HSON) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Hudson Global to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global -5.62% -7.93% -5.99% Hudson Global Competitors 2.06% 17.36% 6.17%

Volatility & Risk

Hudson Global has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hudson Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Global Competitors 201 594 735 36 2.39

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 25.26%. Given Hudson Global’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hudson Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hudson Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global $66.93 million $7.87 million -7.88 Hudson Global Competitors $4.95 billion $129.36 million 17.11

Hudson Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Global. Hudson Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Hudson Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hudson Global competitors beat Hudson Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

