Hurify (HUR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $224.00

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded down 46.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, Hurify has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hurify token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, YoBit, Tidex and LATOKEN. Hurify has a market cap of $29,729.00 and $224.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hurify alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $513.68 or 0.04798203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00046029 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001152 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000916 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Hurify Token Profile

HUR is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinMex, YoBit, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hurify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hurify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.