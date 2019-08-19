Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Receives C$16.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Husky Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Husky Energy from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of TSE:HSE traded up C$0.52 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,640. Husky Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.48 and a 52-week high of C$22.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion and a PE ratio of 6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Husky Energy will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

In other news, Director Robert John Peabody purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,954,082.13.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

