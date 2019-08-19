IceChain Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ICHX)

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. One IceChain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Switcheo Network. IceChain has a market cap of $5,196.00 and $4.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IceChain has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.73 or 0.04775970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00045811 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001165 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000915 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IceChain Token Profile

IceChain is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,927,854 tokens. IceChain’s official website is icechain.io. The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain.

Buying and Selling IceChain

IceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

