Iconiq Lab Token (ICNQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $409.00

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market capitalization of $280,324.00 and approximately $409.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Iconiq Lab Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00262820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.01341274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00092772 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab. Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com.

Iconiq Lab Token Token Trading

Iconiq Lab Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

