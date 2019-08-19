ImageCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.13 Million (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00004192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a market cap of $5.48 million and $1.13 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003347 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,016,141 coins and its circulating supply is 12,016,143 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

