Impellam Group (LON:IPEL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $400.00

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 407 ($5.32), with a volume of 5500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.36).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 446.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 478.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $197.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95.

Impellam Group Company Profile (LON:IPEL)

Impellam Group Plc provides staffing, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, mainland Europe, Australasia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Managed Services and Specialist Staffing. The company provides managed service programs and recruitment process outsourcing services; and specialist staffing services in the healthcare, social care, legal, engineering, catering, driving, office, industrial, science, clinical, education, finance and accountancy, sales, information technology, aviation, and cleaning sectors.

