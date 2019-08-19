indaHash Market Capitalization Achieves $2.66 Million (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. One indaHash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Tidex and Exrates. indaHash has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $756.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, indaHash has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

indaHash Profile

indaHash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Exrates, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

