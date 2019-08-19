Indicoin (INDI) Trading Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Indicoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Indicoin has a market cap of $1.97 million and $1,170.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Indicoin has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00026097 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003716 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Indicoin Profile

Indicoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN. The official website for Indicoin is www.indicoin.org.in.

Indicoin Token Trading

Indicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

