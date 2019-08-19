ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.96 ($15.07).

INGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €12.30 ($14.30) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

