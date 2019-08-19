INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.49

Shares of INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 1709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INGIY shares. Macquarie raised shares of INGENICO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of INGENICO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

INGENICO/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INGIY)

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

