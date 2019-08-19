Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Trading 8.2% Higher

Innovative Food Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:IVFH) traded up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58, 17,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 38,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter.

About Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH)

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides perishables, specialty food products, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States and internationally. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food products, including seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils, and aged vinegars.

