Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Acquired by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January comprises about 2.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $1,053,000.

NYSEARCA:PJAN remained flat at $$27.41 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,725. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

