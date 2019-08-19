Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives $15.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Inovalon stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. 12,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,735. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Inovalon by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Inovalon by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 322,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

