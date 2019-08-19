Insider Buying: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Purchases 2,700 Shares of Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $54,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ESTA traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,236. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 60.43% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on Establishment Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 1,840.3% in the 2nd quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,485 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,719,000 after acquiring an additional 646,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

