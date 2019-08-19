Insider Buying: Nmcn Plc (LON:NMCN) Insider Purchases £10,760 in Stock

Nmcn Plc (LON:NMCN) insider Michael (Mike) Holt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 538 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,760 ($14,059.85).

NMCN stock opened at GBX 530 ($6.93) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 573.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. Nmcn Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 795 ($10.39). The stock has a market cap of $55.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73.

Nmcn (LON:NMCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported GBX 27 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Nmcn’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

About Nmcn

nmcn plc engages in the civil, building and mechanical, and electrical engineering businesses in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division specializes in the construction of new build and refurbishment projects, social housing, student accommodation facilities, and health and primary care centers.

