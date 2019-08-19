Insider Buying: Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) CEO Acquires 117,000 Shares of Stock

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) CEO Gary B. Moore acquired 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $100,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,241 shares in the company, valued at $703,687.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SREV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,089. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Servicesource International Inc has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $82.04 million, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Servicesource International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 64,142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 53,238 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SREV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

