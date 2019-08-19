Insider Selling: Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Insider Sells 1,434 Shares of Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $190,277.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.24, for a total transaction of $200,133.52.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $498,170.28.

On Friday, July 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $182,381.94.

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $462,370.32.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $137,561.97.

On Thursday, May 30th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $367,649.50.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.23. 1,111,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,590. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -661.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $136.34.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.53 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

