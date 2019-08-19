Insider Selling: Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Louis Battles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $350,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,672. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.88.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $868.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.97 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 415.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after acquiring an additional 921,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 46.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,582,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,198,000 after acquiring an additional 502,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,484,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at about $26,089,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 26.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after acquiring an additional 353,925 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.