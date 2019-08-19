Insider Selling: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Major Shareholder Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) major shareholder New Leaf Venture Management Ii sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $12,747,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of DCPH stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 689,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,546. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.34.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $4,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

