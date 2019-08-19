Insider Selling: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OHI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,910. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.42. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $191.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.46 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 29.38%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,995,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,842,000 after buying an additional 1,686,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,351,000 after buying an additional 600,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,048,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,543,000 after buying an additional 98,805 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,460,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,023,000 after buying an additional 243,272 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,204,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,781,000 after buying an additional 512,093 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

