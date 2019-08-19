Insights Network Price Tops $0.0222 on Major Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded up 57.8% against the dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $49,595.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $512.08 or 0.04786583 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00046134 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000919 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

INSTAR is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

