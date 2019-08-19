Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.03

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and traded as high as $1.06. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 1,828 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insignia Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.73.

About Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

