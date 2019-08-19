Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.66 on Monday, reaching $168.91. 20,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,854. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cascend Securities lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

