Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $730,000 Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in BP were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $36.72. 1,757,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,130,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. BP plc has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $47.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89.

BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

