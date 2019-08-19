Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 371 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Lau Associates LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 72.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 41.5% in the second quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.35.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.32. 551,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,696,708. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $182.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

