InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,253 shares during the period. InterXion accounts for 1.4% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.05% of InterXion worth $61,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of InterXion during the first quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 13.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of InterXion during the first quarter worth $210,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InterXion during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion during the second quarter worth $266,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INXN stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. InterXion Holding NV has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.73, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). InterXion had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $158.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INXN shares. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of InterXion in a report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of InterXion in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. InterXion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

