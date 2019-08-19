Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.49

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.49 and traded as low as $13.23. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 1,092 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 18.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 3.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 11.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

