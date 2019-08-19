Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20, approximately 199 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at $354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 145.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares during the period.

About Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

