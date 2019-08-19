Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50, 794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 63,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VPV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 105.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 70,875 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Company Profile (NYSE:VPV)

There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.

