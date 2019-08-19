Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.86 on Monday, reaching $188.34. 1,013,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,378,808. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $195.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.96 and its 200-day moving average is $182.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.