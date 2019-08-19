Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.46

Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and traded as high as $25.73. Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF shares last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 2,572 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30.

Get Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHII. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 896,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,155,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $574,000.

Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GHII)

Ghi Florida Corp, formerly Gold Horse International, Inc, operates, controls and owns the construction, hotel and real estate development businesses in the People’s Republic of China of the Inner Mongolia Jin Ma Real Estate Development Co, Ltd.( Jin Ma Real Estate), Inner Mongolia Jin Ma Construction Co, Ltd.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.