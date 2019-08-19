Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given a $28.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) received a $28.00 price objective from stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.21% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IOVA. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 151,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,686. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.15. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,067.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 326,531 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

