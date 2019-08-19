Iress (ASX:IRE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.65

Iress Ltd (ASX:IRE)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and traded as high as $12.59. Iress shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 601,642 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$13.65 and its 200-day moving average is A$13.39. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65.

In other news, insider Andrew Walsh sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$13.31 ($9.44), for a total value of A$1,597,680.00 ($1,133,106.38).

Iress Company Profile (ASX:IRE)

IRESS Limited provides information, trading, compliance, order management, portfolio and wealth management, and lending systems and related tools in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It offers CommPay, a revenue management solution for advisor firms; IRESS Digital, a solution for market data, trading, and charting tools; IRESS Execution Management System, a customizable multi-broker order execution and allocation management solution for buy-side participants; and IRESS Order System, a solution for institutional and retail brokers.

