Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,720,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,442 shares during the period. Iridium Communications makes up 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $40,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,281,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,617,000 after acquiring an additional 120,689 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,849,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,919,000 after purchasing an additional 517,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,816,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,764 shares during the period. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,998,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,004,000 after purchasing an additional 81,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.31. 18,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,866. Iridium Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.86 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Parker William Rush purchased 4,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.