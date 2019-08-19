iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Rossmore Private Capital’s 3rd Largest Position

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.5% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.31. The stock had a trading volume of 157,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,392. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $303.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.