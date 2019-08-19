iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is FLC Capital Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,085,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,673,000 after purchasing an additional 517,926 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,250,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,075,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,592,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,842,000 after buying an additional 97,909 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17,741.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,087,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 3,070,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,566,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,085,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.34. 256,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,659. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.34 and a 200 day moving average of $191.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

