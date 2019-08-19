iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. during the second quarter worth about $436,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. in the first quarter worth about $706,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 36.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. in the second quarter worth about $1,722,000.

Shares of BMV:IHI traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 30. iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. has a fifty-two week low of $2,806.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3,563.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.88.

