iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,175,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,824,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,703,000 after acquiring an additional 227,212 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 805.8% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 63,832 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.84 during trading hours on Monday. 277,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.