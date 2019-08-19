iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 153,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Rinet Co LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 1,178,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,607,000 after buying an additional 18,162 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.88. 308,148 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

