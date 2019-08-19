iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Share Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.83

Shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and traded as low as $28.75. iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 2,101 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $479,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 176,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 213,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 33,931 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $157,000.

iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FM)

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

