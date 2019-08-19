J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $1.00 target price on the department store operator’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered J C Penney from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.55.

Shares of NYSE JCP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 7,103,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,448,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. J C Penney has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $184.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.59.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that J C Penney will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel purchased 223,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $218,950.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,045,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,984.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of J C Penney by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,468 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 46,192 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

