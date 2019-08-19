J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.17% of J M Smucker worth $21,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 10,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.44. 9,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.48. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.32 and a twelve month high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

In other J M Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $249,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $38,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $372,201 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

