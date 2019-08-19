Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Jaguar Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Jaguar Health stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($12.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($13.29) by $0.70. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 727.27% and a negative return on equity of 826.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Bochnowski bought 180,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $361,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

