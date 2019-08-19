Jennifer Rock Sells 1,950 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $69,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,301.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Jennifer Rock sold 3,782 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $135,811.62.

On Monday, June 3rd, Jennifer Rock sold 2,500 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $106,800.00.

Zillow Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.01. 1,979,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,456. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $599.58 million for the quarter.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 3,047,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,211 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,020,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after acquiring an additional 95,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $5,567,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.