Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.09 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will report $20.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.96 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $20.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $81.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.23 billion to $81.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $85.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.23 billion to $86.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,602. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.89 and a 200 day moving average of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $344.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

